Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Beijing names six places in Arunachal in Chinese characters
Within days of the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, China reinforced its claims to the State by naming six places in standardised Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet letters. On April 14, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on its website that the State Council — China’s Cabinet, had issued the new regulations.
Hindu 11:00:00 AM CEST
