Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Beijing names six places in Arunachal in Chinese characters

Within days of the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, China reinforced its claims to the State by naming six places in standardised Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet letters. On April 14, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on its website that the State Council — China’s Cabinet, had issued the new regulations.

Hindu 11:00:00 AM CEST

Key forum to rally support for Belt and Road Initiative

peopledaily 3:37:00 AM CEST

Beijing sees robust patent application growth

chinadaily 11:48:00 PM CEST

Ferrari roars back in China as rich snub Xi's austerity push

financialexpress 6:51:00 PM CEST

Lifting foreign caps could ‘destroy’ China’s carmakers

taipeitimes 7:37:00 PM CEST

Xinhua Insight: "Sense of benefit" highlighted as China strives to build cyber power

sinacom 6:40:00 AM CEST

Taiwan says Chinese asylum seeker returns to mainland

nzherald 9:18:00 AM CEST

China releases new employment policies

sinacom 3:31:00 PM CEST

China's Li says EU and China must promote free and fair trade

reuters 6:12:00 AM CEST

Asia briefs : Interpol serves red notice for China tycoon

straitstimesSG 11:29:00 PM CEST

ST_20170419_WEF19BX60_3086288.jpg

straitstimesSG 1:09:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (16)

Help about this topicPlaces

Shanghai(CN)

Canton(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Dalai Lama (5)

Xi Jinping (4)

Wang Yi (3)

Donald Trump (2)

Bhumibol Adulyadej (1)

Hu Jintao (1)

Li Keqiang (1)

Mark Fields (1)

Rupert Stadler (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Michael Martin (1)

Dieter Zetsche (1)

Abdul-Hadi (1)

Deng Xiaoping (1)

Federica Mogherini (1)

Maha Vajiralongkorn (1)

Bloomberg Intelligence (2)

Pan Xinsheng (1)

Road Initiative (1)

South Tibet (1)

Tian Chenglin (1)

China Passenger Car Association (1)

Beijing Intellectual Property Court (1)

Global Times (1)

Sam Holmes (1)

Xiong Kunxin (1)

McLaren Automotive Ltd (1)

Wolfgang Durheimer (1)

Cui Dongshu (1)

Guo Kefan (1)

Andy Palmer (1)

Liu Zongyi (1)

Co Ltd (1)

Kiren Rijiju (1)

Jolyon Nash (1)

Wang Xiaotao (1)

Zhang Xiangzhong (1)

Ferrari Greater China (1)

Wu Hequan (1)

Guo Wengui (1)

Ian Robertson (1)

Muhammad Khalil (1)

Reid Bigland (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (10)

Volkswagen (3)

Aston Martin (3)

Autonomous Region (2)

Dongfeng Motor (2)

Bloomberg News (2)

Alfa Romeo (2)

Hyundai Motor (2)

Toyota Motor (1)

South China Morning Post (1)

International Studies (1)

Fudan University (1)

Chrysler Automobiles (1)

Ford Motor Co (1)

Honda Motor Co (1)

Nissan Motor Co (1)

International Monetary Fund (1)

Automobile Manufacturers (1)

General Motors (1)

The Hindu (1)

China Daily (1)

Motors Corp (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.