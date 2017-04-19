Arasiyalle Ithellam Satharanamappa (It’s quite common in politics!), they say in Tamil. The people of Tamil Nadu were reminded of this adage, made popular by the film Suriyan, as several Ministers are already swallowing their own words uttered against former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, ahead of efforts to merge both factions of the AIADMK. Hindu 9:39:00 PM CEST