Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Ahead of merger, a few harsh words to swallow

Arasiyalle Ithellam Satharanamappa (It’s quite common in politics!), they say in Tamil. The people of Tamil Nadu were reminded of this adage, made popular by the film Suriyan, as several Ministers are already swallowing their own words uttered against former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, ahead of efforts to merge both factions of the AIADMK.

Hindu 9:39:00 PM CEST

AIADMK tussele: Committee says will run party, not Sasikala

financialexpress 12:53:00 PM CEST

Tamil Nadu: TTV Dinakaran calls meeting of AIADMK MLAs, District Secretaries

financialexpress 4:49:00 AM CEST

