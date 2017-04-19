|English
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
California killer of 3 'hated white people'
FRESNO, CALIFORNIA - A gunman with an apparent dislike of white people and government killed three people in downtown Fresno on Tuesday, before he was taken into custody while shouting "Allahu Akhbar", police said. Authorities say the man accused of shooting and killing three people in central California fired 16 rounds in one minute.
