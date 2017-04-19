Main Menu

California killer of 3 'hated white people'

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA - A gunman with an apparent dislike of white people and government killed three people in downtown Fresno on Tuesday, before he was taken into custody while shouting "Allahu Akhbar", police said. Authorities say the man accused of shooting and killing three people in central California fired 16 rounds in one minute.

US: Three dead as man goes on killing spree in California

