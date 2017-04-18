Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
IMF raises 2017 global growth forecast to 3.5 pct
xinhuanet_en 3:21:00 PM CEST
South Korea think tank upgrades 2017 economic growth forecast to 2.6 percent
iran-daily 8:26:00 AM CEST
IMF warns of growing risks to improving global recovery
business-times 6:39:00 PM CEST
Countries
United States (6)
Places
Washington(US)
Related People
Donald Trump (1)
Maurice Obstfeld (1)
North Korea (1)
Other Names
International Monetary Fund (2)
European Union (1)
First World War (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.