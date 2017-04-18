|English
Daily News Analysis
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Libya fishermen find 28 dead migrants in boat offshore - official
Tripoli: Libyan fishermen found the bodies of 28 migrants who appeared to have died of thirst and hunger after their boat broke down off the coast of Sabratha city, a ministry of interior official said on Tuesday. Since Libya fell into chaos after Muammar Gaddafi's fall in 2011, the North African....
timesofoman 8:36:00 PM CEST
