Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Libya fishermen find 28 dead migrants in boat offshore - official

Tripoli: Libyan fishermen found the bodies of 28 migrants who appeared to have died of thirst and hunger after their boat broke down off the coast of Sabratha city, a ministry of interior official said on Tuesday. Since Libya fell into chaos after Muammar Gaddafi's fall in 2011, the North African....

timesofoman 8:36:00 PM CEST

Child among seven migrant bodies found off Libya

ChinaPost 7:56:00 AM CEST

