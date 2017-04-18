Main Menu

Seven hurt in twin blasts in southern Philippines

Manila: Seven people were injured when two bomb explosions rocked a petrol station in a southern Philippine city near rebel enclaves, police said Tuesday. An improvised explosive was thrown on Monday night on the roof of the gasoline station in Tacurong city on Mindanao island, which has been plagued by a decades-old Muslim insurgency.

