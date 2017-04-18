Main Menu

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Pakistan didn't take part in Soviet-Afghan war but faced the brunt of it: Janjua

National Security Adviser Naseer Khan Janjua on Tuesday said Pakistan “didn’t take part in the Soviet-Afghan War, nor was it behind the 9/11 attacks, yet it still bore the brunt of the damage they did”. "At that time, the fear was that if Russia entered Afghanistan, Pakistan would be its next target.

dawn 6:22:00 PM CEST

India, U.S. holds National Security Advisor-level talks in Delhi

xinhuanet_en 12:16:00 PM CEST

Pakistan Builds Fence on Afghan Border

globalsecurity 1:44:00 AM CEST

McMaster Concludes Pakistan Talks With Call to Confront Terrorism

globalsecurity 1:44:00 AM CEST

Pakistan (16)

Afghanistan (16)

United States (9)

India (8)

Islamabad(PK)

Rawalpindi(PK)

Kabul(AF)

New Delhi(IN)

Donald Trump (2)

Nawaz Sharif (2)

James Mattis (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Qamar Javed Bajwa (2)

John Kelly (1)

Durand Line (1)

Ajit Doval (1)

Naseer Khan Janjua (1)

Herbert Raymond McMaster (1)

Asif Ghafoor (1)

Homeland Security (1)

