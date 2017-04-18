Main Menu

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

SC questions Manipur govt, army’s silence over rape allegations involving minor

The Supreme Court pulled up the defence ministry and Manipur government for their alleged inaction in a case involving a 15-year-old girl, who committed suicide after allegedly being raped by army personnel in October 2003. A bench headed by justice MB Lokur was hearing the petition related to extra-judicial killings in Manipur.

HindustanTimes 7:20:00 PM CEST

Army men involved in extra-judicial killing in Manipur must be punished:SC

timesofindia 6:12:00 PM CEST

