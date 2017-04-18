|English
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
|
|
SC questions Manipur govt, army’s silence over rape allegations involving minor
|
The Supreme Court pulled up the defence ministry and Manipur government for their alleged inaction in a case involving a 15-year-old girl, who committed suicide after allegedly being raped by army personnel in October 2003. A bench headed by justice MB Lokur was hearing the petition related to extra-judicial killings in Manipur.
HindustanTimes 7:20:00 PM CEST
|
|
|