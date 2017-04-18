Main Menu

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Court reserves order on lie test on Tytler

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved order on a CBI application seeking permission to conduct a lie detector test on Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and alleged arms dealer Abhishek Verma in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivali Sharma reserved the order for May 9 on conclusion of arguments by counsel for Mr.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Court reserves order on CBI plea for Jagdish Tytler's polygraph test

