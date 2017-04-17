Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, April 17, 2017

1600 hopefuls in Iran’s upcoming presidential election face vetting

File photo of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) with president Rouhani. According to Iran’s Constitution, the Supreme Leader is responsible for supervision of “the general policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” which means that he sets the tone and direction of Iran’s domestic and foreign policies.

yalibnan 4:18:00 PM CEST

Iran: Extent of Al-Qaeda, Daesh activities in Afghanistan does not require 10-ton bomb

iran-daily 5:18:00 PM CEST

Iran's Navy in Persian Gulf to unveil missile-launcher warship in near future

globalsecurity 7:12:00 AM CEST

Commander: Iran's naval forces never miss movement of alien warships

globalsecurity 7:12:00 AM CEST

Iranian President Rouhani to seek a second term

yalibnan 5:35:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (17)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (5)

Flag
United Kingdom (4)

Flag
Afghanistan (3)

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Dimashq(SY)

Idlib(SY)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hassan Rohani (4)

Ali Khamenei (3)

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (3)

Habibollah Sayyari (2)

Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (1)

John McCain (1)

Maryam Rajavi (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Ali Larijani (1)

Ebrahim Raisi (2)

Influential Shi (1)

Within Iran (1)

Associated Press (1)

Homs Province (1)

Bab-el-Mandeb Strait (1)

United Arab Emirates (1)

Bandar Abbas (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic Republic (10)

Islamic Revolution (3)

News Agency (2)

Green Movement (1)

United Nations (1)

Armed Forces (1)

Mujahedeen Khalq (1)

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (1)

United States Senate (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

JRCNuclearSecurity

JRCSafeguards

Nuclear

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.