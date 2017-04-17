Main Menu

Monday, April 17, 2017

Tokyo stocks retreat in morning as yen's rise on geopolitical concerns stifles mood

TOKYO, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks retreated Monday morning as the yen being driven up against the U.S. dollar as a safe haven currency in times of geopolitical uncertainty compounded a dour market mood and saw export-linked issues pressured. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 57.45 points, or 0.

xinhuanet_en 6:24:00 AM CEST

Japan Considering Measures to Deal With Influx of Refugees From Korean Peninsula

tabnak 9:28:00 AM CEST

Japan seeks upper hand in U.S. dialogue seen as unlikely to yield concrete results

japantimes 1:07:00 PM CEST

Japan's frugal households offer no respite for BOJ, retailers

business-times 12:02:00 AM CEST

Flag
United States (10)

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (5)

Flag
Japan (3)

Washington(US)

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Shinzo Abe (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Xi Jinping (1)

Mike Pence (1)

Taro Aso (1)

James Mattis (1)

Japan Automobile Importers Association (1)

Masahiko Hosokawa (1)

Even Robert Lighthizer (1)

Hideki Matsumura (1)

Paul Roland (1)

North Korea (1)

World Trade Organization (2)

Lower House (1)

Wall Street Journal (1)

Budget Committee (1)

Mercedes-Benz (1)

Tokyo Stock Exchange (1)

Japan Times (1)

