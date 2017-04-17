|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, April 17, 2017
|
|
Middlesbrough vs Arsenal live goal and score updates from the Premier League clash
|
has admitted Pep Guardiola’s snub convinced him to join Real Madrid instead of Barcelona. The Germany star has told the story about how he decided his next club in 2010 after leaving Werder Bremen following the World Cup. The 28-year-old has revealed that the Blaugrana were his preference, yet Jose Mourinho’s additional effort sealed the deal.
themirror 8:33:00 PM CEST
|
|
|