Monday, April 17, 2017
Steel, stimulus drive China's strongest economic growth since 2015
BEIJING China's economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter as higher government infrastructure spending and a gravity-defying property boom helped boost industrial output by the most in over two years. Growth of 6.9 percent was the fastest in six quarters, with forecast-beating March....
reuters 8:50:00 AM CEST
