Monday, April 17, 2017

Steel, stimulus drive China's strongest economic growth since 2015

BEIJING China's economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter as higher government infrastructure spending and a gravity-defying property boom helped boost industrial output by the most in over two years. Growth of 6.9 percent was the fastest in six quarters, with forecast-beating March....

reuters 8:50:00 AM CEST

THAAD fallout may halve number of Chinese tourists to Korea

AsiaOne 6:46:00 AM CEST

China, Vietnam to hold joint fishery inspection

xinhuanet_en 5:53:00 PM CEST

Chinese top political advisor meets Vietnamese deputy prime minister

chinadaily 3:39:00 PM CEST

Vietnam to select elites from National Archery Championship

sinacom 8:49:00 PM CEST

Infrastructure road to better Sino-US ties

chinadaily 1:54:00 AM CEST

Taiwan' s house price to income ratio hits record high in Q3 2016

sinacom 4:07:00 PM CEST

Nine Chinese Photographers You Need to Follow

time 12:07:00 PM CEST

Tears and cheers greet China's new economic zone

business-times 12:02:00 AM CEST

China to post solid, steady Q1 growth on building boom, but debt risks loom

business-times 2:19:00 AM CEST

China's 1Q economic growth ticks higher to 6.9 percent

nzherald 5:37:00 AM CEST

China industrial output expands 6.8 pct in Q1

sinacom 5:11:00 AM CEST

Flag
China (19)

Flag
Viet Nam (11)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (4)

Flag
United States (3)

Peking(CN)

Harbin(CN)

Thành Pho Ho Chí Minh(VN)

Seoul(KR)

Washington(US)

Donald Trump (2)

Alexander Hamilton (1)

Mike Pence (1)

Elaine Chao (1)

Xi Jinping (1)

Yang Jiechi (1)

Kim Coghill (1)

Hong Kong (1)

Jung Chang-soo (1)

Elias Glenn (1)

Hidenobu Tokuda (1)

Mao Shengyong (1)

China Construction America (1)

York City (1)

Kevin Yao (1)

Brian Jackson (1)

State Councilor (1)

Hu Weibing (1)

Park Jeong-ha (1)

Fulton Center (1)

Shen Jianguang (1)

Vinh Long (1)

South Korea (1)

Pham Binh Minh (1)

Ian Parry (1)

Xinhua News Agency (2)

Alibaba Group (1)

Southeast Asian Games (1)

Party Congress (1)

Commerce Ministry (1)

Investment Bank (1)

Mizuho Securities (1)

Global Insight (1)

OECD (1)

Political Consultative Conference (1)

China Investment Corp (1)

