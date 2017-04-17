Main Menu

Monday, April 17, 2017

Far-left veteran Melenchon draws big crowd as French election enters final straight

By Johanna Decorse and Emmanuel Jarry TOULOUSE /PARIS (Reuters) – Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon drew tens of thousands to a rally on Sunday, aiming to maintain momentum that has pushed the one-time outsider into contention in the French presidential election, with the first round of voting a week away.

euronews-en 4:55:00 AM CEST

French candidates begin final pitch for votes

skynews 8:26:00 PM CEST

