Monday, April 17, 2017

Cyclone Maarutha makes landfall in Myanmar

Cyclone Maarutha made landfall on Myanmar's Rakhine coast on Monday night. It was first classified as a tropical depression on April 15 in the Bay of Bengal, but was never expected to be a major cyclone. Winds were expected to gust to 100 kilometres per hour and some wind damage was reported in Yangon but the real risk was always to be from rain.

aljazeera-en 1:19:00 PM CEST

Cyclone Maarutha causes destruction in Myanmar

sinacom 12:59:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (6)

Flag
Myanmar (6)

Flag
XX (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Harbin(CN)

Peking(CN)

Yangon(MM)

Bay of Bengal(XX)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mike Pence (1)

Cyclone Maarutha (1)

Mann Aung (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Social Welfare (1)

Al-Jazira (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
