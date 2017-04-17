Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, April 17, 2017

Kendrick Lamar, Lorde show new sides at Coachella

Kendrick Lamar introduced a kung fu alter ego and Lorde dramatized the awkwardness of dance clubs as the stars presented new music Sunday at the Coachella festival. The two artists, whose last albums each brought Grammy glory, played back-to-back sets to close the first weekend of the premier music festival in the desert of southern California.

afp-english 4:28:00 PM CEST

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Proves He’s the Most Important Rapper in America

time 6:51:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Atlanta(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Kate Bush (1)

Taylor Swift (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Paul Hewson (1)

Kendrick Lamar (2)

Kimberly Guilfoyle (1)

Kenny Duckworth (1)

Homemade Dynamite (1)

Geraldo Rivera (1)

Wu-Tang Clan (1)

Top Dawg (1)

Greg Kurstin (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Fox News (2)

Grammy Awards (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.