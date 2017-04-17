|English
Monday, April 17, 2017
Kendrick Lamar, Lorde show new sides at Coachella
Kendrick Lamar introduced a kung fu alter ego and Lorde dramatized the awkwardness of dance clubs as the stars presented new music Sunday at the Coachella festival. The two artists, whose last albums each brought Grammy glory, played back-to-back sets to close the first weekend of the premier music festival in the desert of southern California.
afp-english 4:28:00 PM CEST
