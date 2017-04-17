|English
Monday, April 17, 2017
Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 to open up English title race
Ander Herrera scored one goal, set up another and executed the perfect man-marking job on Eden Hazard to set up Manchester United's 2-0 win over Chelsea that opened up the Premier League title race on Sunday. United didn't even need rested top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic to consign the leaders to....
MaltaIndipendent 5:19:00 AM CEST
