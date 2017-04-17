Main Menu

Monday, April 17, 2017

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 to open up English title race

Ander Herrera scored one goal, set up another and executed the perfect man-marking job on Eden Hazard to set up Manchester United's 2-0 win over Chelsea that opened up the Premier League title race on Sunday. United didn't even need rested top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic to consign the leaders to....

MaltaIndipendent 5:19:00 AM CEST

Chelsea masterclass gives Jose his mojo back

iran-daily 8:20:00 PM CEST

United Kingdom (8)

Liverpool(GB)

Sunderland(GB)

Watford(GB)

Middlesbrough(GB)

Stretford(GB)

Stamford(GB)

Eden Hazard (3)

Ander Herrera (2)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (2)

Marcos Rojo (1)

David Luiz (1)

Jermaine Jones (1)

Graeme Souness (1)

Thibaut Courtois (1)

José Mourinho (1)

Nemanja Matic (1)

Matteo Darmian (2)

Diego Costa (2)

Marcus Rashford Ibrahimovic (1)

Eric Bailly (1)

Marcus Rashford (1)

Marcos Alonso (1)

And United (1)

Kurt Zouma (1)

Jesse Lingard (1)

Premier League (2)

Manchester United (2)

Champions-League (2)

Sky Sports (1)

Tottenham Hotspur (1)

Old Trafford (1)

West Bromwich Albion (1)

