|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, April 17, 2017
|
|
Use of brutal force cannot stifle Kashmiris' urge for freedom: PM
|
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday said the use of brute Indian military might against innocent people of Occupied Kashmir who refused to participate in the recent sham state elections, cannot suppress their human urge for freedom. Kashmir (IoK) is a paradise inhabited by citizens who have....
Infopak-en 6:19:00 AM CEST
|
|
|