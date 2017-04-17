|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, April 17, 2017
|
|
WATCH: President Trump participates in 139th White House Easter Egg Roll
|
{"id":46843960,"title":"President Trump participates in 139th White House Easter Egg Roll","duration":"21:01","description":"ABC News' Katherine Faulders reports from the White House South Lawn on the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll.","url":"/US/video/president-trump-participates-139th-white....
ABCnews 6:05:00 PM CEST
|
|
|