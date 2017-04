One civilian killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard in a residential area during curfew in Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, April 16, 2017. A 23-year-old civilian was killed Saturday evening after government forces fired upon him in the restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. xinhuanet_en 11:57:00 AM CEST Across the aisle: Kashmir is sliding into disaster expressindia 2:10:00 AM CEST