Sunday, April 16, 2017

Pentagon confirms DPRK missile launch fails

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Pentagon confirmed on Saturday that a new missile launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) had failed. According to U.S. Pacific Command spokesman Commander David Benham, the command detected and tracked what the U.S. military assessed was a DPRK missile launch at 11:21 a.

xinhuanet_en 4:19:00 AM CEST

S.Korean military says DPRK's attempted test-launch of missile fails

peopledaily 4:25:00 AM CEST

