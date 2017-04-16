|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 16, 2017
|
|
Fugitive Mexican governor, Javier Duarte, arrested for alleged corruption
|
who is accused of running a corruption ring to pilfer from state coffers, was detained in Guatemala on Saturday. A statement from Mexico's federal Attorney General's Office said Duarte was detained in the municipality of Panajachel, in Solola department, in coordination with Guatemalan police and the local Interpol office.
telegraph 6:06:00 AM CEST
|
|
|