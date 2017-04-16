Main Menu

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Fugitive Mexican governor, Javier Duarte, arrested for alleged corruption

who is accused of running a corruption ring to pilfer from state coffers, was detained in Guatemala on Saturday. A statement from Mexico's federal Attorney General's Office said Duarte was detained in the municipality of Panajachel, in Solola department, in coordination with Guatemalan police and the local Interpol office.

telegraph 6:06:00 AM CEST

Fugitive Mexican politician wanted on organised crime charges held in Guatemala The fugitive former governor of the Mexican state of Veracruz has been...

belfasttelegraph 5:52:00 AM CEST

Fugitive Mexican ex-governor wanted for graft arrested in Guatemala

channelnewsasia 6:26:00 AM CEST

