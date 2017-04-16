DUBAI (Reuters) – Most oil producers support an extension of output cuts by OPEC and non- OPEC countries, and Iran would also back such a move, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying. “(Zanganeh) stressed that most countries want OPEC ’s decision to be extended,” the Iranian Students’ News Agency ( ISNA ) reported. euronews-en 5:07:00 AM CEST