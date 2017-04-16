|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 16, 2017
|
|
Most oil producers want extension of output cuts - Iran minister
|
DUBAI (Reuters) – Most oil producers support an extension of output cuts by OPEC and non- OPEC countries, and Iran would also back such a move, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying. “(Zanganeh) stressed that most countries want OPEC ’s decision to be extended,” the Iranian Students’ News Agency ( ISNA ) reported.
euronews-en 5:07:00 AM CEST
|
|
|