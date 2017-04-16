Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Sunday, April 16, 2017
Christians worldwide celebrate Easter
euronews-en 9:46:00 AM CEST
Christians Around the World Celebrate Easter
voanews 9:38:00 AM CEST
Countries
Places
Related People
Other Names
Holy Week (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.