Sunday, April 16, 2017
N Korea missile launch fails, says South Korea
North Korea has attempted to launch a missile on its east coast which is believed to have failed, South Korea's military says. It comes a day after the state warned the US that it was "ready to hit back with nuclear attacks" amid mounting tension in the region. On Saturday, a military parade was held in Pyongyang as a show of force.
bbc 1:23:00 AM CEST
