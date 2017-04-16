Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Donald Trump questions nationwide protests asking for the release of his tax returns

The demonstrations came on the date taxpayers traditionally have to file their returns by and just days before this year’s filing deadline Tuesday. The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups taunted each other in face-to-face exchanges.

TorontoStar 7:42:00 PM CEST

[WATCH[ Thousands march to demand Trump release tax returns

MaltaToday 11:58:00 AM CEST

Protesters to Demand Trump Release His Tax Returns

newsweek 5:41:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (29)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

New York City(US)

Raleigh(US)

Manhattan(US)

Berkeley(US)

Philadelphia(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (3)

Ron Wyden (1)

Maxine Waters (1)

Rachel Maddow (1)

David Cay Johnston (2)

Mike Mannshardt (1)

Jennifer Taub (1)

Ann Demerlis (1)

Frank Lesser (1)

Ben Wikler (1)

York City (1)

Anna Eshoo (1)

Karin Arlin (1)

Ilene Singh (1)

Joe Dinkin (1)

Geraldine Markowitz (1)

North Carolina (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

New York Times (2)

White House (1)

Senate Finance Committee (1)

Internal Revenue Service (1)

World War (1)

Lincoln Memorial (1)

Federal Election Commission (1)

Quinnipiac University (1)

ABC News (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TAXUD

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.