Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 16, 2017

At least 100 killed in Syria after explosion hits stalled evacuation buses

ȁ#x201c;I know nothing of my family. I can’t find them,ȁ#x201d; said a woman who appeared on al-Ikhbariya, weeping outside the state hospital in Aleppo where the wounded were transported. Ahrar al-Sham, the rebel group that negotiated the deal, denounced the ȁ#x201c;cowardlyȁ#x201d; attack, saying a....

TorontoStar 1:40:00 AM CEST

Associated Press: Thousands expected to be evacuated in Syria after blast

kyivpost 1:57:00 PM CEST

Death toll in bomb attack on Syria evacuees rises to 112

thepeninsulaqatar 12:39:00 PM CEST

Mass Evacuation in Syria to Proceed after Deadly Blast

naharnet-en 4:12:00 PM CEST

Syria bus convoy blast: Death toll rises to 100, population transfer resumes Apr 16, 2017 09:45 IST

HindustanTimes 6:29:00 AM CEST

Bombing of Syrian bus convoy kills dozens outside Aleppo

stabroeknews 8:13:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Myanmar (13)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (12)

Flag
Lebanon (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Dimashq(SY)

Idlib(SY)

Hims(SY)

Bayrūt(LB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bashar Assad (4)

Abdul Rahman (3)

Antonio Guterres (1)

Stephane Dujarric (1)

Ahrar al-Sham (3)

Civil Defence (2)

Abdul Hakim Baghdadi (2)

Ibrahim Alhaj (2)

Yasser Abdelatif (2)

White Helmets (2)

Stephen O'Brien (1)

Ahmed Afandar (1)

Mehdi Tahhan (1)

Ali Diab (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (4)

United Nations (2)

Hezbollah (2)

Facebook (2)

Human Rights Watch (1)

Britain-based Syrian Observatory (1)

Al-Manar (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.