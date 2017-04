5 things to know about April the giraffe and her calf April the giraffe gave birth to a male calf Saturday at Animal Adventure park, a privately owned zoo in New York, as fans watched the livestream. Five things to know about April and her newborn. INTERNET STAR: More than 1.2 million viewers watched the birth in real time thanks to Animal Adventure's livestream. ABCnews 3:32:00 AM CEST April wait is over: it is a boy for giraffe in New York zoo Hindu 10:22:00 AM CEST