Saturday, April 15, 2017

&#39;Right time&#39; to use huge bomb in Afghanistan: U.S. general

By Ahmad Sultan and Hamid Shalizi. ACHIN, Afghanistan/KABUL (Reuters) - The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan said on Friday that the decision to deploy one of the largest conventional bombs ever used in combat was purely tactical, and made as part of the campaign against Islamic State-linked fighters.

Afghan Embassy Welcomes Any Help in Anti-Terror Fight Amid US MOAB Strike

4 Afghan district officials injured in bomb attack

Afghan death toll from 'mother of all bombs' rises to 94 The number of militants killed after the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the US military was dropped in Afghanistan has risen to 94.

Afghanistan (22)

United States (10)

Kabul(AF)

Moscow(US)

Josh Smith (2)

Hamid Karzai (1)

Mike Collett-White (1)

Ashraf Ghani (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Defence Ministry (2)

Asadullah Khaksar (1)

Qari Mehrajuddin (1)

Shah Sultan Akifi (1)

United States (1)

Hamid Shalizi (1)

Ataullah Khogyani (1)

Clarence Fernandez (1)

Mostafa Hashem (1)

Islamic State (12)

United Nations (2)

Islamic Republic (2)

World War (1)

Air Force (1)

NATO (1)

The Pentagon (1)

