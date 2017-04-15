|English
Saturday, April 15, 2017
'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan: U.S. general
By Ahmad Sultan and Hamid Shalizi. ACHIN, Afghanistan/KABUL (Reuters) - The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan said on Friday that the decision to deploy one of the largest conventional bombs ever used in combat was purely tactical, and made as part of the campaign against Islamic State-linked fighters.
