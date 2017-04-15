ANKARA - Turkey's top politicians made a final effort Saturday to sway undecided voters in a frenetic end to a bitterly-contested campaign in the referendum on expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers. Campaigning must end at 1500 GMT but both the 'Yes' and 'No' camps were squeezing in a.... middle-east-online_en 1:37:00 PM CEST