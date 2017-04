Chinese regulator approves 10 IPO applications BEIJING — China's stock market regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of 10 companies. The companies will be allowed to raise up to 5.1 billion yuan ($741.9 million), China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement. chinadaily 8:55:00 AM CEST U.S. Treasury says China does not manipulate its currency sinacom 1:23:00 AM CEST All Taiwanese are Lee Ming-che taipeitimes 7:14:00 PM CEST