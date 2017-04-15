Main Menu

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Doubts over 'Islamist' motive letters in Dortmund blast

German investigators have "significant doubts" that the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus on Tuesday was the work of "Islamists". Three identical letters printed in German found near the scene of Tuesday's attack in Dortmund had stated it was carried out "in the name of Allah", broadcaster ARD reported, citing other media.

