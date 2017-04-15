|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, April 15, 2017
|
|
WFP Condemns Killing of Three Workers in Wau, South Sudan
|
The World Food Programme was horrified to learn tthat three workers contracted as porters by WFP’s office in Wau, South Sudan, were killed during violence that wracked the city earlier this week. The three men – Daniel James, Ecsa Tearp and Ali Elario, all citizens of South Sudan – appear to have been killed on […] http://feedproxy.
al-wihda 2:49:00 AM CEST
|
|
|