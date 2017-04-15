Main Menu

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Judge blocks drug planned for Arkansas executions

Top from left: Bruce Earl Ward, Don W Davis Ledell Lee, Stacey Johnson. Bottom from left: Jack Jones Jr, Marcel Williams, Kenneth Williams, Jason McGehee Arkansas's plans to execute eight prisoners in just ten days faces setbacks, after a judge blocked use of a key lethal injection drug and one of the inmates got a top court reprieve.

RTERadio 10:21:00 AM CEST

Arkansas Judge Moves to Block Executions

nytimes 3:28:00 AM CEST

Arkansas judge joined death-penalty protests on same day he blocked executions

washtimes 10:51:00 PM CEST

Courts block bids by Arkansas to execute eight death row inmates by end of April

itv 10:36:00 AM CEST

Federal judge blocks Arkansas execution plan

CBSnews 3:24:00 PM CEST

