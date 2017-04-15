Main Menu

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Zones to get ₹1 cr. for GST outreach

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) chief Vanaja N. Sarna has sanctioned ₹1 crore to each of the 23 zones to conduct an outreach programme about the new tax regime. Ms. Sarna asked officials of each zone to carry out the outreach at the local level to explain the new structure as also its benefits, registration and compliance.

GST rollout: CBEC tells officials to educate taxpayers across India

