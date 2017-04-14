|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, April 14, 2017
|
|
Associated Press: Massive US bomb kills 36 Islamic state fighters in Afghanistan
|
(FILES) Undated file image courtesy the US Air Force shows the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb sitting in an undisclosed location in theater of the Global War on Terror waiting to be used. The US military on April 13, 2017 dropped what is considered to be the largest non-nuclear bomb....
kyivpost 7:02:00 PM CEST
|
|
|