Friday, April 14, 2017

Associated Press: Massive US bomb kills 36 Islamic state fighters in Afghanistan

(FILES) Undated file image courtesy the US Air Force shows the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb sitting in an undisclosed location in theater of the Global War on Terror waiting to be used. The US military on April 13, 2017 dropped what is considered to be the largest non-nuclear bomb....

kyivpost 7:02:00 PM CEST

'Mother of all bombs' strike killed 'at least 36 IS militants'

itv 7:51:00 AM CEST

NATO commander in Afghanistan claims timing of using MOAB not related to outside events

xinhuanet_en 4:42:00 PM CEST

Trump calls Afghanistan bombing 'very successful mission'

vnexpress 4:21:00 AM CEST

File Footage Shows Destructive Force Of 'Mother Of All Bombs'

rferl 12:47:00 PM CEST

Donald Trump hails US military after ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ dropped in Afghanistan

HindustanTimes 7:30:00 AM CEST

No need for Donald Trump’s approval to use massive bomb: Pentagon officials

financialexpress 11:24:00 PM CEST

Officials: No need for Trump’s approval to use massive bomb

HindustanTimes 6:52:00 PM CEST

US Drops Largest Non-nuclear Bomb on IS Complex in Afghanistan, Kills 36

voanews 9:36:00 AM CEST

Decision to use ‘mother of all bombs’ in Afghanistan purely tactical: US general

tribune 1:51:00 PM CEST

'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - US general

channelnewsasia 3:06:00 PM CEST

