Friday, April 14, 2017

To visit Titanic, New York banker dives deep into her savings

NEW YORK: Renata Rojas has longed to visit the wreck of the Titanic since she was a girl, years before the ill-fated passenger liner was discovered on the seabed three decades ago. Next year, the 49-year-old New York banker and diving enthusiast should finally realize her dream, and she is shelling out more than US$105,000 for the privilege.

FEATURE: NY banker dives into savings to visit ‘Titanic’

