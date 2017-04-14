NEW YORK: Renata Rojas has longed to visit the wreck of the Titanic since she was a girl, years before the ill-fated passenger liner was discovered on the seabed three decades ago. Next year, the 49-year-old New York banker and diving enthusiast should finally realize her dream, and she is shelling out more than US$105,000 for the privilege. channelnewsasia 2:18:00 AM CEST