Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, April 14, 2017

United Airlines passenger 'stung by scorpion' on flight

Media caption Richard Bell describes the moment a scorpion fell on his head. A Canadian man says he was stung by a scorpion while travelling in business class on a United Airlines flight. Richard Bell said the scorpion fell from the overhead bin and onto his head during lunch on a trip from Houston, Texas to Calgary in Canada last week.

bbc 2:48:00 PM CEST

Canadian man stung by scorpion on United Airlines flight

telegraph 5:07:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Canada (9)

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
Mexico (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Calgary(CA)

Houston(US)

Chicago(US)

Mexico City(MX)

Help about this topicRelated People

John Rogers (1)

Richard Bell (2)

Linda Bell (2)

David Dao (2)

Global News (1)

Charles Hobart (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United Airlines (4)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.