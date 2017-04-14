|English
Friday, April 14, 2017
United Airlines passenger 'stung by scorpion' on flight
Media caption Richard Bell describes the moment a scorpion fell on his head. A Canadian man says he was stung by a scorpion while travelling in business class on a United Airlines flight. Richard Bell said the scorpion fell from the overhead bin and onto his head during lunch on a trip from Houston, Texas to Calgary in Canada last week.
bbc 2:48:00 PM CEST
