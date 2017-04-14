Main Menu

Friday, April 14, 2017

Iran President Hassan Rouhani to seek second term

President Hassan Rouhani registered on Friday to run for a second four-year term in the country’s May election. A pragmatist who engineered the country's landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Rouhani won the 2013 election by a landslide on a platform of ending the Islamic Republic's diplomatic isolation and creating a freer society.

Ebrahim Raisi registers for presidential election

Rouhani registers for presidential election

Iran's president resisters to run in May elections

