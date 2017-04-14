|English
Friday, April 14, 2017
Iran President Hassan Rouhani to seek second term
President Hassan Rouhani registered on Friday to run for a second four-year term in the country’s May election. A pragmatist who engineered the country's landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Rouhani won the 2013 election by a landslide on a platform of ending the Islamic Republic's diplomatic isolation and creating a freer society.
aljazeera-en 10:10:00 PM CEST
