Friday, April 14, 2017

Lucknow: Muslim Personal Law Board to discuss Ayodhya dispute, triple talaq on Saturday

The Ayodhya dispute and triple talaq will dominate the agenda of the two-day meeting of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) beginning here on Saturday. “The executive meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is scheduled to be held at Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow on April 15-16,” AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told PTI.

HindustanTimes 4:37:00 PM CEST

Ambedkar answers: Why Muslims doubt the BJP on triple talaq

rediff 7:15:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (20)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ayodhya(IN)

Lucknow(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hamid Ansari (1)

Salma Ansari (1)

Vice-President Mohammed (1)

Code Bills (1)

Zafaryab Jilani (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (4)

Personal Law Board (3)

Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (1)

Bharatiya Janata Party (1)

Holy Quran (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

GenderEquality

Society

