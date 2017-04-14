Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, April 14, 2017

Detroit-area doctor charged with genital mutilation of girls

DETROIT - A Michigan doctor was charged Thursday with performing genital mutilation on two young girls who traveled to suburban Detroit from Minnesota with their mothers. Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested after the 7-year-olds identified her as the person who performed procedures on them in February at a clinic in Livonia, according to the FBI.

CBSnews 10:11:00 AM CEST

US doctor charged with genital mutilation on girls

abs-cbnnews 4:17:00 AM CEST

Indian doctor charged with genital mutilation on girls in US

khaleejtimes 7:08:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (27)

Help about this topicPlaces

Detroit(US)

Livonia(US)

New York City(US)

Baltimore(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Henry Ford (3)

Johns Hopkins (1)

Jumana Nagarwala (3)

Daniel Lemisch (2)

David Olejarz (1)

Kevin Swanson (1)

Associated Press (1)

Rights Reserved (1)

United States (1)

Health System (1)

District Court (1)

Kenneth Blanco (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

FBI (5)

Justice Department (3)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2)

World Health Organization (2)

Agence France-Presse (1)

United Nations (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

GenderEquality

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.