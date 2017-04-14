|English
Friday, April 14, 2017
Detroit-area doctor charged with genital mutilation of girls
DETROIT - A Michigan doctor was charged Thursday with performing genital mutilation on two young girls who traveled to suburban Detroit from Minnesota with their mothers. Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested after the 7-year-olds identified her as the person who performed procedures on them in February at a clinic in Livonia, according to the FBI.
CBSnews 10:11:00 AM CEST
