Thursday, April 13, 2017

Canada Introduces Legislation to Legalize Marijuana

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government introduced legislation Thursday to let adults possess 30 grams of marijuana in public - a measure that would make Canada the largest developed country to end a nationwide prohibition on recreational marijuana. Trudeau has long promised to legalize recreational pot use and sales.

voanews 8:46:00 PM CEST

Canada on track to legalize recreational pot by July 2018

theglobeandmail 8:26:00 PM CEST

Nobel Prize laureate Malala accepts honorary Canadian citizenship

xinhuanet_en 2:13:00 AM CEST

