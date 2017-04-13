|English
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Canada Introduces Legislation to Legalize Marijuana
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government introduced legislation Thursday to let adults possess 30 grams of marijuana in public - a measure that would make Canada the largest developed country to end a nationwide prohibition on recreational marijuana. Trudeau has long promised to legalize recreational pot use and sales.
voanews 8:46:00 PM CEST
