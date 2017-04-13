Main Menu

Thursday, April 13, 2017

PIA blacklists passengers for smoking, assaulting crew during flight

In a rare move, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO on Thursday directed authorities to blacklist passengers who were found smoking on a Birmingham-bound flight. PIA CEO Nayyar Hayat directed authorities to blacklist passengers with immediate effect, who smoked on flight PK-791 from Islamabad to Birmingham.

