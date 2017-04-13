Main Menu

Thursday, April 13, 2017

United Airlines passenger launches legal action over forced removal

Lawyers acting for the passenger who was dragged from a United Airlines plane in Chicago have filed an emergency request to require the carrier to preserve video recordings and other evidence. The airline has apologised to Dr.David Dao whose forced removal from an over booked flight has caused widespread outrage.

United faces pressure to settle quickly with passenger - lawyers

US: Lawyer says man dragged off United Airlines flight has concussion, lost teeth

