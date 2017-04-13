|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, April 13, 2017
|
|
United Airlines passenger launches legal action over forced removal
|
Lawyers acting for the passenger who was dragged from a United Airlines plane in Chicago have filed an emergency request to require the carrier to preserve video recordings and other evidence. The airline has apologised to Dr.David Dao whose forced removal from an over booked flight has caused widespread outrage.
euronews-en 6:58:00 AM CEST
|
|
|