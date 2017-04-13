|English
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Merkel: China and US can team up to peacefully sway North Korea
In light of growing concern about North Korea's nuclear program , German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German media group Funke on Thursday that she believes political pressure, rather than military might, can de-escalate the threat. "I don't put my trust in military means, but rather in....
deutschewelle-sw 5:38:00 AM CEST
