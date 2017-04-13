|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, April 13, 2017
|
|
International intelligence is a dirty game, says Musharraf after Jadhav sentence
|
In an unexpected move, a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) sentenced Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to death after a trying him for involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan. Most political leaders and analysts unanimously welcomed the move and agreed that the decision was the right one to make.
dawn 6:07:00 AM CEST
|
|
|