Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Two in five GPs could quit soon with money 'not worth' the workload

T wo in five GPs could quit within five years in some parts of the country, a report shows, amid complaints that six figure earnings are not worth the risk of “burnout”. Polling of family doctors, published in BMJ Open, found the vast majority intend to spend less time on patient care in future,....

telegraph 10:17:00 AM CEST

NHS facing devastating staffing shortage as two in five GPs say they're planning to quit

themirror 1:10:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Barnstaple(GB)

Exeter(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Read More (2)

John Campbell (2)

North Devon (1)

Royal College (1)

Helen Stokes-Lampard (1)

Richard Holman (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

National Health Service (6)

Royal College of General Practitioners (1)

Medical Association (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.