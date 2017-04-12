Main Menu

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Putin says trust erodes under Trump, Moscow icily receives Tillerson

By Yeganeh Torbati and Denis Dyomkin. MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday trust had eroded between the United States and Russia under President Donald Trump as Moscow delivered an unusually hostile reception to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a face-off over Syria.

news-yahoo 10:46:00 PM CEST

McConnell: Trump team better understands Russia's intentions

nzherald 6:36:00 PM CEST

President Trump: 'We are not going into Syria'

ABCnews 3:17:00 PM CEST

Trump says Putin backing Assad is "very bad for Russia"

CBSnews 2:41:00 AM CEST

Trump campaign advisor investigated as...

msnbc 2:06:00 PM CEST

Report: US sought to monitor Trump adviser last summer

AP 2:36:00 AM CEST

Russia vetoes UN resolution to condemn Syria chemical attack

AP 10:44:00 PM CEST

Is Donald Trump ready to make a deal on Syria?

aljazeera-en 1:43:00 AM CEST

US-Russia tensions over Syria will not ‘spiral out of control’: Mattis

tribune 7:23:00 AM CEST

White House accuses Russia of chemical attack cover up

thedailyherald 4:42:00 AM CEST

White House accuses Russia of Syria chemical attack ‘cover up’

tribune 9:02:00 AM CEST

Tillerson in Moscow: Pushing on Syria where Obama failed

dailynews 7:17:00 AM CEST

Russia accuses US of unlawful Syria raid as Tillerson visits

ABCnews 1:46:00 PM CEST

Russia: Syrian, Iranian foreign ministers to visit Moscow this week

jpost 3:24:00 PM CEST

Trump slams Putin for backing 'truly evil' Assad

skynews 2:19:00 PM CEST

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (15)

Flag
United States (10)

Flag
Russian Federation (9)

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (7)

Moscow(US)

NKorea(KP)

Donald Trump (16)

Bashar Assad (12)

Sergei Lavrov (6)

Vladimir Putin (6)

Barack Obama (3)

Nikki Haley (2)

Kim Jong-un (2)

Sergei Ryabkov (1)

James Mattis (1)

Adolf Hitler (1)

Anna Willard (1)

Nataliya Vasilyeva (1)

Christian Lowe (1)

Paul Ryan (1)

Dmitry Peskov (1)

Mitch McConnell (1)

Michael O'Hanlon (1)

Matthew Pennington (1)

Peter Graff (1)

Walid Muallem (1)

Xi Jinping (1)

Saddam Hussein (1)

Rex Tillerson (10)

Khan Sheikhoun (7)

North Korea (6)

Sean Spicer (5)

United States (5)

Fox Business (4)

Jim Mattis (3)

Carter Page (3)

Maria Bartiromo (2)

Fox Business Network (2)

Maria Zakharova (1)

Ivan Sekretarev (1)

Giving Tillerson (1)

Sonya Hepintall (1)

Labelling Assad (1)

And Putin (1)

Reach Josh Lederman (1)

Andrew Osborn (1)

Denis Dyomkin (1)

Jennifer Peltz (1)

Vladimir Soldatkin (1)

Vladimir Safronkov (1)

Polina Devitt (1)

Matthew Rycroft (1)

Associated Press (1)

Francois Delattre (1)

Jim Heintz (1)

Vladimir Isachenkov (1)

White House (20)

FBI (9)

Islamic State (8)

UN Security Council (6)

The Pentagon (4)

United Nations (4)

Cold War (3)

Hezbollah (2)

Nazi Germany (2)

Kremlin (2)

State Department (2)

Fox News (2)

Washington Post (1)

Justice Department (1)

New York Post (1)

Al-Jazira (1)

Brookings Institution (1)

G8 (1)

Exxon Mobil (1)

RIA Novosti (1)

JRCNuclearSecurity

Asylum

Conflict

Migration

Joint Research Center

