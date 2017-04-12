|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
|
|
China's outbound investment expands in Belt and Road region: Report
|
BEIJING - Acquisitions and investments related to China's Belt and Road Initiative are expanding, promoting social and economic development in relevant countries, a think-tank report has said. Since 2015, Chinese investment in the area has been growing consistently, according to a report released....
chinadaily 1:24:00 AM CEST
|
|
|