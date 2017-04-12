Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

China's outbound investment expands in Belt and Road region: Report

BEIJING - Acquisitions and investments related to China's Belt and Road Initiative are expanding, promoting social and economic development in relevant countries, a think-tank report has said. Since 2015, Chinese investment in the area has been growing consistently, according to a report released....

chinadaily 1:24:00 AM CEST

Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday talked with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump over phone on issues of Korean Peninsula and Syria, saying Peninsula denuclearization shall be achieved through peaceful means and any use of chemical weapons is "unacceptable" on Syria issue.

xinhuanet_en 8:49:00 AM CEST

Elders enjoy life at daycare center in N China's Shanxi

sinacom 5:02:00 PM CEST

Tulip flowers in full blossom in Shijiazhuang

peopledaily 11:27:00 AM CEST

Chinese paddlers defend men's team title, reach mixed semis at Asian champs

sinacom 6:34:00 PM CEST

US to seek China access for beef imports

fijitimes 12:40:00 AM CEST

'Taiwan independence' greatest threat to cross-Strait peace: official

peopledaily 3:15:00 PM CEST

Xi-Trump summit: China believes it called the shots

business-times 12:03:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (16)

Flag
United States (6)

Flag
Japan (4)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Shijiazhuang(CN)

Peking(CN)

Harbin(CN)

Ontario(US)

Ito(JP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (3)

Donald Trump (3)

Hong Kong (2)

Lee Sang (2)

Chen Chien (1)

Zhang Ming (1)

Fan Zhendong (1)

Icebreaker Xuelong (1)

Kim Taek Soo (1)

Chun Ting (1)

Sean Spicer (1)

Jiang Tianyi (1)

Qin Zhijian (1)

South Korea (1)

East China (1)

Xu Xin (1)

Masataka Morizono (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Botanic Garden (2)

White House (1)

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Grand Slam (1)

Financial Times (1)

People's Daily (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.