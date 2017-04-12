Main Menu

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Jeep Compass makes its India debut, production to start from June

Jeep unveiled its first “Made-in-India” sport utility vehicle Compass at its Ranjangaon plant near Pune on Wednesday. Though the prices of Compass were not revealed, the luxury SUV from the original American SUV-maker will look to take on Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and full-size SUVs like Toyota....

HindustanTimes 9:12:00 AM CEST

Fiat Chrysler unveils Jeep Compass SUV: Specifications, launch date, expected price

expressindia 1:39:00 PM CEST

